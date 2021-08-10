In another meeting, compliment your daughter on how well she handled the end of eighth grade. (You don’t want to throw too much at her at once, because teens quickly become allergic to being controlled.) Acknowledge that there was no choice but for her be on her technology, and no matter how your daughter finished middle school, find the silver lining. Next, ask for her to create a plan with you for the fall. There will certainly be less screen time simply by her being in school, so what would a reasonable afternoon and evening look like in this new normal?