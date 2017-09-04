

We surveyed Consumer Reports, the Bump and others on the best strollers out there. (4moms)

Make the decision to have a baby, and all the other decisions quickly follow. There’s a method of delivery to choose, then car seat, crib, stroller, diapers, method of feeding — not to mention baby-wearing devices, onesies, pacifiers and bottles. Let us take one of those decisions off your shoulders. We surveyed Consumer Reports; the Bump; the blog Cool Mom Picks; the man behind the Baby Guy Gear Guide; and blogger Grace Patton, mother of six, on the best strollers out there.

Everyday stroller

As editor in chief of Cool Mom Picks, Liz Gumbinner has a front-row seat to the newest, coolest baby gear out there. Her stroller pick is the 4moms Moxi Stroller ($499.99, buybuybaby.com). “There’s an amazing LCD dashboard to help you track distance, temperature and time, a charging port for your phone and even pathway lights and taillights,” she says. “They’re the kind of features that seem kind of gratuitous — until you have them.”



Umbrella stroller

An umbrella stroller, vs. an everyday stroller, weighs in at less than 20 pounds, says the Baby Guy Gear Guide’s Jamie Grayson. But these days, umbrella strollers are so much tougher than the throwaway versions of the past and can be used dependably every day. Grayson says that the Babyzen YOYO+ 6+ ($495, amazon.com) is dependable enough to use around town. “It’s a totally durable everyday stroller that just happens to travel really well,” he says. It even folds up into a bag to go overhead on a plane.



Travel system

There’s nothing worse than dropping a bag of money on something a child will grow out of in six months. For this reason, Julia Wang, head of digital content for the Bump and a mother of two, recommends the Pivot Travel System ($280, evenflo.com). “That one is a great value because it is a stroller that you can use once your child ages out of the car seat, but it is also car-seat compatible,” Wang says. It can be used from birth to 6 years old.



Double stroller

With double strollers, there are tandems and side-by-sides. Tandems are generally better for kids at different ages, while side-by-sides are best for twins or kids close in age. “Our favorite budget-friendly double stroller is the Joovy Scooter X2 because it’s easy to fold and unfold and has a huge sunshade,” says Grace Patton, blogger at Camp Patton and mother of six ($279.99, joovy.com). “Both seats can recline separately, it fits through standard doorways, and it steers like a dream.” This stroller meets voluntary certification by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association, which tests for stability, impact, passive containment and shoulder straps.



Budget stroller

At Consumer Reports, testers run strollers over grass, dirt and tree roots. One jogging stroller that did exceptionally well at maneuvering this obstacle course, says Paul Hope, a multimedia content creator at Consumer Reports and new father of two, was the JPMA-certified Evenflo Invigor8. “It has three rubber wheels, which we also find isn’t just great for jogging but can help you get over curbs, gaps in pavement, things like that.” Evenflo notes that it is replacing the Invigor8 this month with the Victory, which it says is the same design as before, just with a new name and colors ($120, evenflo.com).