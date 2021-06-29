Your son has not permanently lost his motivation, though. You report that he’s excited to go to college (an appropriate emotion to feel), and even without a pandemic, leaving for college can be an anxiety-producing transition. One way to allay your own fears is to say something such as: “It’s typical to have two minds moving during changes like this. On the one hand, you’ve been alone, are used to that and may be feeling anxious that you’ll forget how to socialize. On the other hand, you are so excited to get out of here, meet new people and sit in actual classrooms again!”