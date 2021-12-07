My advice is to hold off on any plans or ideas with her until you find the right therapist and learn more about her. Regardless of whether your daughter is diagnosed with hoarding or not, I strongly encourage you not to consider this mess, or her attempt to steal socks, a moral failing. Yes, you may need to hit Costco for extra socks, plates and cups, but whatever plan you create should be done with her therapist’s help, as well as consistent and compassionate boundaries. This can get better, so don’t give up. Good luck.