Q: We're at the point where we are planning to get a cellphone for our sixth-grader, but my spouse and I are trying to reinforce that it's not a given and that she'll need to earn our trust and demonstrate that she is responsible. We caught her in some small lies over the summer that we've said are preventing her from earning our trust. (Nothing serious, such as sneaking a book after lights-out and telling us she had finished a chore when she hadn't.) She's been really sharp with her younger sibling and picking on him more. Then there's the back talk. Our challenge: Is there a way to reframe this idea of "earning a phone," so it doesn't seem as if we're focusing on all the negative stuff she needs to stop doing (stop lying, stop back-talking, don't be mean)? Or are we overthinking it?