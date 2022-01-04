If you don’t do this already, make sure technology leaves your children’s bedrooms by a certain hour every night. You may have homework issues, gaming arguments and more, but as long as you can, hold the line against all technology being charged in their rooms. Your children will make persuasive arguments about alarms, homework and friends needing to game with or text them, and they will also let you know that, “Rupert’s parents allow him to have all his tech in his room.” Do your best to stay strong while acquiescing to other demands. The longer you can keep tech out of bedrooms, the better sleep your children will have.