It had been well over a year since they were last together in January 2020, when Akiko’s grandparents, Naomi and Ronald Jue, hosted their two adult daughters, their partners and their children for a post-holiday visit in Fullerton, Calif. So much had happened since then, during the many months of pandemic isolation: Akiko turned 5, started kindergarten online and began learning how to read. Her parents — Karin Jue, 40, senior director of streaming media at PBS Kids, and John Kotcher, 37, a research assistant professor at the Center for Climate Change Communication at George Mason University — juggled full-time work with full-time child care. Meanwhile, Naomi, 77, devoted herself to caring for her 82-year-old husband, whose health began to decline after he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.