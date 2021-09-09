With Dave, Kevin would do what we found out is called “head bunting” — a sign of cat affection. Except instead of bumping his head lovingly against Dave’s head, he would jump onto Dave’s lap and bury his face in Dave’s beard, which is gray and white, like Kevin. With me, he would jump on my lap and rest his face against my chest, wrapping his paws around me. We always told his owners how much we cared for Kevin — knowing, of course, that he’s not our cat. Many times, Kevin wouldn’t leave our porch, so we walked him home at night.