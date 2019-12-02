Mrs. Trump is seen sprinkling fake snow on a tree and adjusting roses decorating a fireplace. She also tweaks a mini-wreath on a window of the traditional gingerbread White House in the State Dining Room.
Mrs. Trump says in the tweet that “‘The Spirit of America’ is shining in the @WhiteHouse!” She adds that she’s “delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.