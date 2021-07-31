It’s that same vault — a roundoff/back handspring onto the table followed by 2 1/2 twists — that Biles bailed on during the first rotation of team finals in Tokyo after getting lost in the air. Her availability for the rest of the Games is in question. She’s already pulled out of Sunday’s vault and uneven bars final. Beam and floor exercise await later in the week, though time is running out for her bout with “the twisties” as she described them to subside.