Photos from Prince Harry and Meghan’s tour of Africa

The royal couple, Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, began their first official tour as a family with their infant son, Archie, in South Africa for 10 days.

Sept. 24, 2019 Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive to visit Auwal Mosque in Bo-Kaap on Heritage day in Cape Town, South Africa. Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock