

Pianist Daniel Schlosberg performed Sunday at the National Gallery of Art. (Erin Clendenin)

Kurt Weill and Francis Poulenc were born about a year apart, and their lives paralleled one another when they both lived in 1930s France. In a recital at the National Gallery of Art on Sunday afternoon, pianist Daniel Schlosberg and colleagues explored the ways both composers drew on the influence of jazz and other popular music. (The partial shutdown of the Federal government has not yet forced the museum to close its doors, but concerts after New Year’s Day may be affected if the situation is not resolved by then.)

The first two pieces on the program came from Weill’s youth in Germany. The Intermezzo for piano is a precocious student work, propelled by free, bluesy harmony and tinged with the influence of Debussy in the middle section. Cellist Russell Rolen played the solo part of the Cello Sonata with earnest, yearning tone, beautiful despite occasional wayward intonation. The second movement’s smoky cabaret melody pleased especially.

Exquisitely crafted songs by Poulenc proved the concert’s high point, especially the cycle “Tel jour, telle nuit” with texts by the surrealist poet Paul Éluard. Soprano Jessica Aszodi deployed a full arsenal of vocal colors and sure intonation to narrate these hallucinatory vignettes. Born in Australia, she had some minor faults in the French pronunciation, but the fast-paced patter-type songs impressed. The pious “Priez pour paix,” written after Poulenc’s rediscovery of his Catholic faith at the mountainside shrine of Rocamadour, showed the composer’s more serious side.

Schlosberg’s best playing came in Poulenc’s “Les Soirées de Nazelles,” a set of lively character pieces recalling the composer’s practice of improvising musical portraits of his friends as dinner party entertainment. Alternately bold, introspective or antic, each piece came to life memorably in Schlosberg’s hands, especially the guitar-like riffs evoking Spanish music and dreamy, jazz-inspired harmony.

Aszodi returned for a set of Weill’s cabaret-influenced songs, beginning with a lengthy excerpt from “Seven Deadly Sins.” Here she could unleash more of her voice’s brazen power, braying and belting as both of the sisters named Anna. Of the three shorter pieces that followed, the tango-like “Youkali,” from “Marie Galante,” was most charming.