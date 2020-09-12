His family said that “at the heart of everything he did was a very simple belief that good design improves the quality of people’s lives.”
“From the late forties to the present day, his energy and creativity thrived in his shops, restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels and through his many design, architecture and furniture making businesses,” the family said.
Conran also founded The Design Museum in London, which his family described as one of his “proudest moments.”
