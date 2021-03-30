The lot fills up quickly in the summer, prompting hikers to park along a busy state route leading to Lake Placid. Officials have said the illegal parking along Route 73 is dangerous.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced the pilot program Monday jointly with the Adirondack Mountain Reserve, or AMR, which will operate the reservation system. The reserve is private land, but there is an easement allowing the public to hike.
“With the increasing number of visitors to trailheads accessed through AMR, exacerbated in 2020 by New Yorkers looking for a nature break as a respite from COVID-19, DEC and AMR are working together to promote sustainable recreation and protect public safety,” said state environmental commissioner Basil Seggos.
Reservations can be made two weeks in advance starting April 15 through the web portal, hikeamr.org and will be required through Oct. 31.
