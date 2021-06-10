“He didn’t really want all the fuss and bother,” Edward said. “I think he wasn’t really looking forward to the centenary, even if we were.”
Reflecting on his father’s funeral amid the pandemic, Edward said it was an “extraordinary” but “strange” day given the restrictions that were in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everybody will have their own memories,” Edward said. “He was that sort of larger-than-life person. Once met, never forgotten.”
Queen Elizabeth II has already marked the occasion with the planting of a newly bred rose named after her late husband. The Duke of Edinburgh Rose has been planted in the Windsor Castle gardens.