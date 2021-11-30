BROOKS: I knew. I was so ahead of my time. I said: Harold Lloyd is still hanging from the clock in “Safety Last! ” from 50 years and you do an hour and a half of incredible comedy that is gone the minute they turn off the TV set. It’s gone forever. He understood that, but he couldn’t turn down the offer they gave him. I understood. I said, “Well, I’m going to continue but I’m going to go into movies. You can do a lot more, you have a lot more time and they last. They’re around. Every movie I’ve ever made is still around, playing somewhere. Maybe TCM or some little art house in Des Moines, but it’s somewhere. It plays. A movie is forever.