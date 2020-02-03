Mann, 34, was confronted with a trove of flattering and flirtatious emails, as well as the fact that she tried to set up a date for Weinstein to meet her mother.

Mann — who was argumentative on cross-examination by defense lawyer Donna Rotunno — told Weinstein it would be “great” if she could introduce her mother to the famous moviemaker.

AD

“[My mother] would love to meet you plus you could see how good my genes are,” Mann said in the July 29, 2014 email exchange. That was more than a year after Mann says Weinstein raped her at a hotel in Manhattan, and she was still admittedly trying to keep him as a presence in her life.

AD

She repeatedly testified that she was being “manipulated” by the Miramax founder to explain why she didn’t decide to cut off contact with him, suggesting she kept an open line with Weinstein to “protect” herself.

In a confusing explanation, Mann said she “engaged with my abuser” due to “what I believed in my mind and the perception of the society that I lived in.” She pointed to “the things in the way that he did threaten me,” without being specific about any threats she faced.

AD

Mann admitted that she never got a movie part from Weinstein — only a single audition for 2014 film “Vampire Academy.” But she kept their relationship afloat for years, she said, because she was “scared.”

“Jessica, you could have walked away from Harvey Weinstein and never seen him again, correct?” Rotunno asked.

“Not from my point of view,” the witness said.

AD

She was also faced with inconsistencies in her timeline of events.

In testimony on Friday, she said her first-ever sexual interaction with Weinstein was in early 2013 when he forced oral sex on her after meeting her and her friend at the Montage, a hotel in Los Angeles. That was brought into question on Monday.

AD

Records of Oscar party invites place her at the SoHo House, a different Los Angeles hotel, the night before she and a friend met up with Weinstein. After the SoHo House party, Mann says, she had a sexual encounter with Weinstein and an Italian actress but ran to the bathroom hysterically crying because she didn’t want to be there.

Invitation records suggest she was back in a Los Angeles hotel room with Weinstein the next night — when, she says, he forced oral sex on her. He is not criminally charged with that encounter.

AD

Mann, 34, first took the witness stand Friday and gave dramatic testimony for about five hours, insisting Weinstein lured her into a long-term consensual relationship.

AD

Prosecutors painted her as a “naive” young woman whose sheltered childhood on a dairy farm in Washington state left her unprepared to deal with the aggressive and persistent Hollywood power broker.

At one point, she was scolded by the judge for not answering direct questions.

On Friday, she insisted she remained in contact with Weinstein for five years — and had willing sexual encounters with him both before and after the alleged sexual assault — because she had “compassion” for the wealthy and successful film producer.

Mann says Weinstein raped her at a room he booked at the DoubleTree hotel in Manhattan on March 18, 2013. For that alleged encounter, he’s charged with rape in the first and third degrees.

AD

AD

He’s also charged with criminal sex act for allegedly forcing oral sex on ex-production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his SoHo apartment on July 10, 2006.

But Weinstein faces the most potential prison time for a pair of predatory sexual assault counts, alleging patterns of sexual assaults. Those counts involve actress Annabella Sciorra, who was one of the first witnesses and gave an emotional account of Weinstein allegedly forcing himself on her after barging into her apartment in late 1993 or early 1994.