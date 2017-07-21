

A fan shops for Kendrick Lamar DAMN. tour sweatshirts at his pop-up shop on Friday in Georgetown. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Asha Chadha and John Hissong came prepared. The 19-year-old Fairfax residents sat in front of a closed Georgetown storefront Friday morning at 10:30, comfortable on a plush blanket and munching on snacks. They’d been waiting in the 90-degree heat for about an hour at that point, eager to get their hands on Kendrick Lamar merchandise.

The buzzing line stretched down the block on M Street NW and around the corner as fans awaited their turn to browse the rapper’s pop-up shop at the boutique UBIQ. Lamar is the latest in a string of musicians to open pop-ups in conjunction with a tour or album release, and the exclusive apparel sold has become a status symbol among fans. You waited in line for how long to get that hoodie?

“It’s a full-day event,” Chadha said. “We’re going to be here today, and at night maybe we’ll wear some of what we buy here.”

The pop-up, scheduled to last for eight hours, was the sixth of 17 total that will accompany Lamar’s “DAMN.” tour throughout the United States and Canada. He was scheduled to play Verizon Center on Friday night, and the next store opens in Cambridge, Mass., on Saturday.

Though the concept of pop-up stores came about in the early 2000s, they entered the mainstream over the past couple of years. Goals differ for brands that choose the pop-up route, according to Melissa Gonzalez, consultant with Lionesque Group who engineers pop-up concepts for retail outlets across the country. Some want to test a space out before signing a long-term lease, while others want to clear out excess inventory.

For musicians, it’s often about crafting an image. And for their fans, it’s about the memorable experience.

“[Customers] are walking in with more of an expectation to be surprised,” Gonzalez said, “and they’re delighted to discover, to see if there’s something cool they can share on their social media channel and say to the world, ‘Look what I saw today.’ ”

Jonathan Ibarra, a 19-year-old resident of Alexandria in line since 7 a.m., was “super-hyped” on Lamar’s past two albums. Ibarra had heard that there was a chance Lamar would show up — he stopped by the Dallas pop-up on July 14 — but was excited for the merchandise as well.

“He has custom shirts and stuff saying each city that he comes to,” Ibarra said. “It’s a pretty insane experience, and it’s only here for one day. These certain hours.”



Dora Castellon, left, Gerald Beltran and Nikolas Castellon wait for the Kendrick Lamar pop-up shop to open. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Pop-ups appeal to that desire for exclusivity. Kanye West opened up 21 pop-up shops in one weekend last August to sell “The Life of Pablo” merchandise (not to be confused with his Yeezy collections). Also that month, Frank Ocean surprised fans with four “Boys Don’t Cry” shops, each of which gave out his long-awaited zine and, reportedly, copies of his album. The Weeknd launched apparel pop-ups worldwide a few weeks ahead of his “Starboy” release in November, and returned in May with an album-inspired capsule collection in eight cities.

At Lamar’s shop on Friday, the doors opened at noon. The apparel — decorated black hats, black T-shirts, lime green T-shirts and a white hoodie — was exclusive to Lamar’s pop-up shops and ranged from $35 to $65. All of the merchandise, which also included “DAMN.” CDs and vinyls, was listed on a sheet of paper, and each customer simply checked off what they wanted to purchase.

Not a stimulating experience, per se. But Patrick Gonzalvo, who arrived at 5 a.m. and was first in line, said the merchandise was worth waiting for.

“I think it’s cool,” said Gonzalvo, a 21-year-old resident of Guam. “Maybe not the prices, but I love the vibe of everything.”

Two items in the store, a hat and T-shirt, were specific to the District, with the T-shirt displaying the city’s name in bright yellow. Merchandise at the venue would be completely different. As such, snagging exclusive items like a long-sleeved green T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase “What happens on Earth stays on Earth” wins you Brownie points as a loyal fan.

“Pop-ups give this unique opportunity for them to connect with an artist they’re coveting in a way that feels more personal than going to a large, mainstream store for their products,” the consultant Gonzalez said. “They’re getting to dive into the story of the artist.”

While Lamar’s music is deeply introspective, he manages to keep his personal life relatively private. The pop-up followed suit, opening an hour late for no clear reason. Most UBIQ employees were kept in the dark about specifics; a manager said that the pop-ups’ existence was only confirmed when Top Dawg Entertainment, Lamar’s record label, announced it to the public.

“It fits his persona,” said one customer, Jake Shapiro, 27, of the District. “He’s always been pretty low-key. . . . It’s one of those things where it can be frustrating not to see him, but it doesn’t make me dislike him at all. If anything, maybe it makes me like him a little more.”

For some fans of these retail-savvy musicians, it’s now cool to wear a performer’s T-shirt to their concert. Kanye West’s “Pablo” audiences were a sea of T-shirts adorned with gilded gothic letters. The clothes and the pop-ups help make the concertgoing experience more coveted again, after social media made it more accessible. (How many Snapchat stories did you see of Beyoncé on her last tour?)

D.C. native Anitras White, 20, has been a Lamar fan since “pretty much day one,” and came to Georgetown with her 16-year-old brother, Caleb, two hours before the pop-up’s scheduled opening. With Ta-Nehisi Coates’s “Between the World and Me” in her hand, she spoke of Lamar’s ability to speak the truth.

“He’s a voice of reasoning within the craziness that goes on today, especially in politics and religion,” White said. “He says what needs to be said, and makes sure it happens the way it needs to happen.”

The best way to show her appreciation of his art? Through his apparel, of course, which she’d wear to his concert that night. “It’s reassuring to the artist,” she said, “to show them that they’re doing something that’s right.”