“I’m always collecting something — panoramic military photos, milk-glass chickens, Hudson’s Bay blankets, paint-by-number art, and most recently bandanas,” he says. “I like that there are so many styles and colors. As a collector, it’s obvious that older, rarer ones are more special and pop up less if you’re out thrifting. Bandanas are having a fashion moment, but that’s been true of most decades across pop culture, from bikers in the ‘70s to Tupac in the ’90s. Interior design tends to take cues from high fashion, which borrows from street style.”