Brahms set to music only 15 of the 18 texts sung by characters in Ludwig Tieck’s novella “Romance of the Fair Magelone and Count Peter of Provence.” Unless the listener knows the work’s plot, involving a wandering knight’s absurdly improbable love affair, these song texts will not make much sense. Hoping to solve the problem, Williams wrote a bare-bones English narration outlining the story, read in this performance by actor Alastair Boag.

Most of the “Magelone” songs do not sound much like Brahms, either. They are emotionally open and full-throated in style, “at times almost operatic,” as Brahms biographer Jan Swafford noted. Williams applied his robust, leathery baritone quite forcefully, as in the storm-tossed “Verzweiflung,” where through several mishaps the knight ends up the prisoner of a sultan.

AD

AD

Drake, playing with the piano lid fully open, supported and even occasionally overpowered his partner. In the best songs, such as the tender “Ruhe, ­Süssliebchen, im Schatten,” Williams excelled with a crooning tone and legato phrasing. He did not find enough variations in vocal tone, however, to differentiate the characters, as in songs sung by Magelone and the sultan’s daughter.