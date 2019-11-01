The Family Research Council, a conservative advocacy group, applauded the move. It says charities would no longer have to choose between “abandoning their faith or abandoning homeless children.”
But LGBT groups say the administration’s plan would reduce the pool of qualified parents wanting to adopt or foster a child. They say that nearly 123,000 foster children are awaiting adoption, but the rule would make even fewer families available to them.
