The original The Lido Golf Club opened in 1917 and was considered in the same company as Royal Dornoch, Ballybunion, Pine Valley Shinnecock and National Golf Links as among the best golf course designs in the world. The course was designed by architect C.B. Macdonald and included three holes inspired by entries in a golf architecture design competition in Country Life magazine. One contest winner was Alister MacKenzie, considered one of the greatest golf architects ever.