Haleyi, who said she rejected prior advances by the powerful movie producer, testified that the visit quickly became a nightmare.

“He held me down on the bed and he forced himself on me orally,” she told a jury, blotting her eyes with tissues as she tried to compose herself. “I was on my period. I had a tampon in there. I was mortified.”

AD

Weinstein, she said, ignored her repeated protests, as he overpowered her — he weighed around 300 pounds and she was 5-foot-5 and around 115 pounds, according to her testimony.

AD

“I kept trying to tell him no, don’t do that. I said I’m on my period. I have a tampon in there,” she said. “And it was as if he didn’t believe me and he said something like, ‘Well where is it then?’ And he eventually pulled my tampon out.”

She continued by saying that Weinstein pinned her down on the bed by her wrists and pushed her down as she tried to get up and put a stop to the encounter.

Haleyi met Weinstein at a movie premiere in London in 2004.

“She was in a good spot in her life,” prosecutor Meghan Hast said about Haleyi in her opening statement last week in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan. At the time, she was working for British theater and movie producer Michael White.

AD

She bumped into Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, and with White taking ill, her career was at a standstill, Hast told jurors last week.

AD

She sought a meeting with Weinstein and went to his hotel suite, where they began talking casually before he tried to get her to give him a massage, while also offering her one. She said she rejected both and suggested he call the front desk to book a masseuse.

Haleyi felt “extremely humiliated and just felt very stupid that I had been so excited to go and see him and that he treated me that way.”

Shortly after that encounter, Haleyi was back in New York, where Weinstein had helped her secure a temporary $125-per-day cash gig on the set of “Project Runway.” She agreed to meet him for a drink at the Mercer Hotel, and the professional relationship she hoped for seemed back on track.

AD

“It was very pleasant. I was very happy with how it went,” Haleyi said in court Monday. “We had quite a lengthy conversation about all kinds of things. Nothing was inappropriate. He was very respectful. He was even charming.”

AD

But things took a turn again, she said, when he forced his way into the entrance of her East Village apartment. He harassed her to accept an invitation to travel with him to Paris on a private jet.

After repeated requests, she said she shut him down with a comment that surprised and offended him.

“You know you have a terrible reputation with women, I have heard,” Haleyi said she told Weinstein. This encounter took place weeks before the alleged assault in July 2006.

AD

Weinstein is charged with a criminal sex act for allegedly forcing oral sex on Haleyi. He also faces rape charges related to aspiring actress Jessica Mann, who says Weinstein assaulted her at a Doubletree Hotel in Manhattan in 2013.