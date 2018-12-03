Sections
Home
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Share on Google Plus
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google Plus
Share via Email
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on Tumblr
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Google Plus
Share on Tumblr
Resize Text
Print Article
See what people wore on the red carpet at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Resize Text
Print Article
1
of 20
Full Screen
Autoplay
Close
What life looks like for North Korea’s elite
Skip Ad
×
Caption
Musical tributes for honorees Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire and Wayne Shorter stood out, but the presence of the Broadway musical and its creators provided a night of firsts.
Dec. 2, 2018
Cher is pictured on the red carpet before the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors.
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post
Buy Photo
Wait 1 second to continue.
Read the story: The Kennedy Center Honors felt different, and it was all because of ‘Hamilton’
Musical tributes stood out, but the presence of the Broadway musical and its creators provided a night of firsts.
What life looks like for North Korea’s elite
From mass dances to going to the zoo, a glimpse inside the Hermit Kingdom.
What Prince Harry and Meghan, duchess of Sussex, have been doing since their wedding
The couple carries out engagements at home in Britain and abroad.