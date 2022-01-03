In August, Giuffre sued the prince, saying he had sexually assaulted her multiple times when she was 17.
The prince maintains assaults never happened and his lawyers have challenged the lawsuit on multiple grounds, including by saying she has lived most of the past two decades in Australia and can’t accurately claim to be a resident of Colorado, where her mother lives. Oral arguments were scheduled to occur Tuesday over the challenge.
In late 2019, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight that he never had sex with Giuffre, saying, “It didn’t happen.”
He said he has “no recollection” of ever meeting her.
The interview was widely panned by critics who said Andrew seemed insensitive to Epstein’s victims. Afterward, the prince was made to step back from royal duties.
A message was left with a spokesperson for Giuffre’s lawyers.