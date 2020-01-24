Two of them swapped friendly or even flirtatious emails with the film producer after he allegedly assaulted him. One woman — who said he raped her in a hotel room in 2013 — had a consensual sexual relationship with Weinstein for years to follow.

And Annabella Sciorra, an actress who earned an Emmy nomination for the “Sopranos,” kept her alleged rape a virtual secret for 25 years.

Ziv said a victim’s contact with a man who attacked them “can range from having text messages or email exchanges with them to continuing in a relationship with them, or to developing a relationship with them even if one did not exist until the sexual assault.”

Most victims want to “put it in a box or forget about it, but they can’t,” she added on direct examination by prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon.

Ziv, a Temple University professor, also testified in 2018 at Bill Cosby’s second trial for sexual assault in Pennsylvania. A short time after she gave testimony, the legendary comedian and actor was convicted on three counts. He’s now serving up to 10 years in prison.

She told the Weinstein jury that her role at trials is to dispel “commonly held beliefs” about rape and sexual assault that are untrue.

“It is a very common belief and wrong that victims of sexual assault resist their assailants,” Ziv testified.

Weinstein’s accusers in some cases do not describe physically battling him when they say he overpowered them in aggressive encounters.

His defense says the acts in question were consensual.

Weinstein, 67, faces up to life in prison on the top counts — predatory sexual assault. The charges relate to an alleged trend of sexual offenses and require the jury find “two or more” sexual assaults occurred. Sciorra’s allegation is related to those charges.

Sciorra, who was on the witness stand for five hours on Thursday, said Weinstein forced his way into her Gramercy Park apartment after giving her a ride home from a dinner they both attended in late 1993 or early 1994.

She described a terrifying experience that scarred her as she tried to bury her pain and move on.

“I didn’t want to have to talk about what happened. I disappeared . . . I began to drink a lot. I began to cut myself,’ Sciorra told the jury. She said she painted her wall red and wiped her blood on it.

Weinstein also faces individual counts of rape and criminal sex act. He is accused of forcing intercourse on aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013 at a Manhattan hotel. He also faces charges for performing unwanted oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 at his apartment.