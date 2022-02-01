Some gardeners put theirs outside for the season. An application or two of an organic fertilizer will help encourage more leaf growth which, in turn, strengthens the bulb so it will produce again next year. In mid-August or so, withhold water and put the plant in a dark, cool location for at least eight weeks; it will stop growing and go dormant. After this treatment, you can bring the plant out into the light, water it and stand back again.