This Aug. 25, 2018 photo shows Sugarbush Resort in Warren, Vt. The popular ski resort offers mountain biking, a bungee trampoline and a zip line during the summer season. (Jay Collins via AP) (Associated Press)

Ski resorts are not just for winter anymore.

In an effort to expand revenue opportunities in shortening ski seasons, mountain resorts have started offering more activities for the warmer months.

Ski resorts have always drawn people to the mountain for summer hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Now you can ride a zip line, attack obstacle and ropes courses, play Frisbee golf or ride a giant mountain slide.

Most ski resorts offer lift rides to the top for sunrise, sunset or just to take in the great views. Some open the restaurants at the top for a summertime, mountaintop meal or drink.

There are even rock walls on ski mountains so people can feel like they’re climbing on, well, a mountain.

Mountain coasters have become one of the most popular summer ski resorts attractions. The cars are usually shaped like bobsleds and run down sloped hills, gravity creating speeds up to 25 mph.

Europe has been the spot for mountain coasters for years — the Glacier 3000 in Gstaad, Switzerland is a must-try — but the thrill rides have been popping up at ski resorts across the United States.

For more about what ski resorts are doing to lure visitors off season, check out the latest episode of the “Get Outta Here” podcast.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.