In this recipe from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we start with a 15-minute soak in a ginger-garlic-soy sauce marinade. Then the sirloin tips go under the broiler for a quick sear.
The rich, beefy steak is balanced with a cool salad of sliced cucumber and pear dressed with a tangy vinaigrette. And no need to hunt for the elusive, perfectly ripe pear. We like slightly under-ripe fruit for their firm, crisp texture; any variety will work.
Sirloin tips are sometimes labeled steakhouse-style steak tips; the cut also goes by “sirloin flap meat.” If it isn’t available, flat iron steak is a good alternative, but make sure it is about 1 inch thick. And don’t marinate the steak longer than 30 minutes or it will be too salty.
GINGER-SOY STEAK WITH PEAR-CUCUMBER SALAD
Start to finish: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
½ cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger
2 tablespoons white sugar, divided
1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
4 medium garlic cloves, finely grated
Kosher salt and ground white pepper
1½ pounds sirloin tips, cut into 2-inch pieces
6 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
1 English cucumber, quartered lengthwise, thinly sliced on the bias
1 firm pear, quartered, cored and thinly sliced crosswise
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
In a medium bowl, stir together the soy sauce, ginger, 1 tablespoon of the sugar, the sesame oil, garlic and 1 teaspoon white pepper until the sugar dissolves. Add the beef and stir to coat. Cover and let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a separate medium bowl, combine the vinegar, the remaining 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. Stir in the cucumber and pear. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Heat the broiler with an oven rack about 4 inches from the heat. Remove the beef from the marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Place the pieces on a wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet. Cook until 125°F at the center for medium-rare, 7 to 10 minutes, turning the meat halfway through.
Drain the cucumber mixture and transfer to a large platter, arranging it on one side. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Arrange the steak opposite the salad.
—-
EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap