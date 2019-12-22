Other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes but El Gordo, held each year on Dec. 22, is ranked as the world’s richest for the total prize-money involved.

Children from Madrid’s San Ildefonso school call out the prizes on a nationally televised drawing that begins around 9:00 a.m. (0800 GMT) at Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house.

Families, friends and co-workers buy tickets together as part of a winter holiday tradition.

The lottery is run by the state and supports several charity efforts.

