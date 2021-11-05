Fertility treatment is free in Spain, but six years ago the conservative Popular Party government in power at the time limited it to heterosexual women who have a partner, forcing others to pay for private treatment. Many of Spain’s regional governments refused to enforce that policy, however.
Health Minister Carolina Dias signed the order at a ceremony attended by activists, saying the step aimed to put an end to discrimination in the public health system.
She said the day marked a “restitution of rights -- rights that never should have been denied.”
Uge Sangil, the president of Spain’s federation of LGBTQ+ rights’ groups, welcomed the change, saying the lives of thousands of people would be transformed.
“Let no one doubt that expanding reproductive rights is expanding human rights,” Sangil said at the ceremony.