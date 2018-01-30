

Clockwise from top left: President Trump delivers his State of the Union address, first lady Melania Trump makes her entrance, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) calls out to another lawmaker, and Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) arrives at the House Chamber to hear the speech. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post; Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post; Melina Mara; Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Before the House of Representatives opened for the big speech Tuesday evening, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) leaned on a windowsill outside and muttered into his phone. It was hard to hear him, but one word was clear: “impeachment.”

That’s where we are, a year in: Democrats can’t stop talking about impeachment, even if they’re not calling for it, and the president is dogged by accusations ranging from collusion with Russia to an extramarital affair with a porn star. Would President Trump’s first State of the Union speech match this level of drama? Would it, in effect, be the Season 1 finale of the Trump presidency?

“Glad you guys are here for the show,” said Rep. Patrick T. McHenry (R-N.C.) to journalists, as he and other members of Congress proceeded through National Statuary Hall, which smelled like Chinese food and sweat before the speech began.

Probable future presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Washington Nationals baseball star Jayson Werth walked through at the same time; the former was ignored, the latter was surrounded by cameras.

“I got thinner,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) when asked about his wardrobe, which seems refreshed of late.

“ ’Sup guys,” said House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) without stopping to chat. There were fewer people and less noise than usual in the Capitol. Perhaps, in a presidency defined by incessant entertainment, the State of the Union was no longer a necessary pageant.

Expectations were somehow both high and low for the speech. How much would he ad-lib? Might he say something inflammatory? Would anyone interrupt?

Two hours before the speech, Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.) boarded an elevator bound for the Speaker’s Lobby.

“I don’t think even his speechwriters know” what the president will say, said Barletta, who has the whitest teeth in the history of the republic. Trump “could go off the cuff at any time.”

“That’s what makes it good TV,” said a reporter standing next to him.

“That it does,” Barletta agreed.

Earlier in the day, the president lunched with TV anchors at the White House. Judy Woodruff of PBS asked him what he learned in his first year as president.

“I have some of the greatest assets in the world,” Trump said during his reply. “I’ve built a great company.”

What if he hyped one of his golf courses? Could he somehow get impeached during the speech? And, more importantly: How’s his marriage?

First lady Melania Trump — who had not been seen in public since New Year’s Eve — took her own motorcade to the Capitol. When she entered the House of Representatives in a silk-trimmed pantsuit the color of buttercream, she was all smiles and elegance, waving as the audience cheered and whistled.

The president, in a royal blue tie, departed the White House a little late, at 8:46 p.m., for the drive down Pennsylvania Avenue NW. Through the green-tinted windows of his armored limousine Trump could see his prized hotel and, in the distance, the white cranium of the Capitol. There, the Senate, having just finished a communal dinner of chicken pie, filed into the House chamber, followed by the diplomatic corps, four Supreme Court justices and the president’s generals. Elected officials wore purple ribbons in honor of — to object to? — the opioid crisis that is eating away at the nation’s life expectancy.

Perhaps Trump saw the several dozen protesters in the bitter cold on Independence Avenue as he approached the Capitol.

One sign: “Not my president.”

Another: “Liar.”

Another: a Soviet-style illustration of a beneficent Vladi­mir Putin lifting up an infant with Trump’s face.

He entered the Capitol at 8:55 p.m., and the House chamber minutes later. The applause was sustained and vigorous.

“Go get ’em, Mr. President,” said one member as Trump inched down the gantlet of outstretched hands. When the president ascended the dais, Booker sat still as a statue. Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), face ashen, looked as if he’d just been told his entire family was sent to Guantanamo. The president reached for a glass of water and held it up, cheering the audience, as Ryan and Vice President Pence applauded behind him.

And then the speech began and . . . nothing out of the ordinary happened. There were standing ovations. There were laugh lines. There were cutaways to members of the opposite party looking stricken, as Trump kept a steady hand on the proceedings — in contrast to the rest of his presidency.

In the gallery were regular Americans of unimpeachable patriotism: a welder from Ohio, a boy who organized the placement of American flags at the graves of 40,000 veterans, a Marine who lost his legs and eyesight but reenlisted after his recovery.

Trump tent-poled his speech with these people, and stuck to the teleprompter. He forced Democrats to sit and glower during applause lines for tax breaks, for the military, for a baritone chant of “U-S-A! U-S-A!”

There were instances of audible hissing, after the president mentioned judicial appointments and chain migration, but Trump remained controlled throughout.

“Our nation will forever be safe and strong and proud and mighty and free,” he said in conclusion.

Moments later, as the president made his way back up the aisle, CNN’s Jake Tapper was talking about “the conundrum of Donald Trump.”

“Great job,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) told Trump as he exited slowly.

“He defends me,” the president said to an audience of everyone and no one. “You’re terrific.”

“Let’s release the memo,” said an aisle-hugger.

“Don’t worry, a hundred percent,” the president said.

“Off the charts,” said another aisle-hugger.

“Thanks, fellas. Thank you, fellas. Thanks, fellas.”

Sean Sullivan contributed to this report.