

Nina Uzick, a Montgomery County election judges, guides potential election workers at a Future Vote training event last month in Rockville, Md. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The sign hanging from a table in the crowded high school entryway blared an urgent directive: “DO MORE THAN VOTE!”

Nina Uzick had been doing more nearly every day for weeks. As the 2018 general election fast approached, the retired schoolteacher turned Board of Elections volunteer had lugged her beloved practice voting machines — Little Bertha, she calls the ballot-marking device, and Big Bertha, the ballot scanner — to outreach events across Montgomery County.

Uzick had helped register voters at senior centers and public libraries and outside Metro stations. And she was here, on a crisp mid-October night, surveying the line of teenagers and parents who poured through the front doors of Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring for a training session with the county’s Future Vote program — an initiative focused on recruiting middle and high school students to eventually become active voters and election volunteers.

“Are you 16? Are you registered to vote?” Uzick asked a teen in a black hoodie.

“Yes, ma’am,” he said, having filled out the preregistration forms that would allow him to cast a ballot when he turned 18.

“When did you sign up to be an election worker?” she asked.

“Two days ago.”

“Okay,” Uzick said. “You’ll get an email from the Board of Elections. You have to open that email.”

Against the backdrop of one of the most highly anticipated elections in recent history — clouded by concerns about election integrity and impassioned debate over restrictive voting laws passed in recent years — everyday citizens such as Uzick are focused on the behind-the-scenes volunteer work that makes the democratic process actually happen.

In Montgomery County alone, more than 3,000 people have completed hours of training to volunteer their time (or accept a modest stipend — typically between $60 and $300).

“People don’t have a real sense of what it takes to run an election,” said Greg Humes, another veteran election judge who often works alongside Uzick at outreach and Future Vote events. “It comes down to people, people wanting to do this.”

Uzick and Humes, both 66, have been at it for decades, and they want a new generation to want to do this, too — which is why they were spending yet another weekday evening sorting paperwork outside an auditorium full of eager tweens and teens. The Future Vote students would spend the upcoming election cycle greeting voters, keeping polling rooms clean, putting directional tape on the floors, distributing “I voted” stickers and pointing people to the nearest bathroom.

Little things, all in service of the big thing. Uzick knows this, which is why she keeps watch for new voters at her polling site and makes a point to lead her volunteer staff in a round of boisterous cheers whenever someone casts their very first ballot.

“When you see a teenager vote for the first time, or a naturalized citizen vote for the first time, or an immigrant woman who used to live in a country where she couldn’t vote,” Uzick said, pausing to shake her head, “you understand the power that we have in this country.”



Uzick, center right, helps early voters check in Thursday at St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church in Wheaton. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Uzick first volunteered as an election worker in 1972 — seven years after the Voting Rights Act enshrined voter registration and voting-access protections for racial minorities, and one year after Vietnam War protests spurred the passage of the 26th Amendment, giving adults ages 18 through 21 the right to vote. She grew up speaking Hebrew with her Jewish family and Spanish with her fellow Texans in her native Houston, which meant she could help translate for non-English speakers.

Her family inspired her sense of civic duty, she said. She became an election judge soon after she moved to Maryland with her husband and daughter in 2001, and after years of volunteering, she and Humes were both hired on a part-time basis in 2015 to help with voter outreach.

Gilberto Zelaya, outreach coordinator for the Montgomery County Board of Elections, calls the pair his “all-stars.” Uzick, who wears her hair in a long, gray-streaked ponytail, has the animated and assertive personality of someone who commanded a classroom for decades. Humes, a self-employed IT specialist perpetually clad in a polo shirt, is more stoic. Uzick is a Democrat. Humes is a Republican. Both have served as chief judges, translators and all-around troubleshooters at polling sites on Election Day — roles that are inherently, strictly nonpartisan.

But not everyone understands this. Sometimes when Uzick is stationed in public at her voter registration table, she is greeted with sarcasm or skepticism. “They’ll say, ‘Well, I’m not from your party,’ ” she said. “And I say: ‘Do you know what party I am? Is it emblazoned on me?’ ” She rolled her eyes. “I don’t care what party you are. I want you to be able to vote.”

She wants this so much that it ultimately pushed her to overcome a long-standing anxiety, she said: For years, she did her best to avoid highways, especially Interstate 95. But she changed her mind two years ago when she was given the opportunity to attend naturalization ceremonies at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Baltimore, where she registers the newly sworn citizens to vote.

When she arrives with Big Bertha and Little Bertha in tow, the security officers often make the same joke: How long until Uzick starts crying?

“At these ceremonies, there is a moment when they ask people who are with the armed forces to stand and be recognized. And you see people being sworn in who have been already serving this country for years without the benefits of being a citizen.” She shrugged and smiled. “I weep every time.”



Greg Humes and Nina Uzick, two veteran local election judges, at the Future Vote event in Rockville. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Humes talks to potential election workers at the October training event. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Humes is passionate about voter access, too, even if he isn’t quite so demonstrative about it. He has been volunteering with Montgomery County elections since 1992. His two teen children are both part of the Future Vote program, and his son, a senior in high school, planned to serve as an election judge for the first time on Tuesday.

“We are a very professional, proper organization, and we do not come to this with an agenda,” Humes said. “We treat everyone the same way.”

Always, and especially this year, he’s aware that this approach isn’t universal across the country. “How other states seem to be handling it, I find, as a citizen, to be really troubling,” he said.

He focuses his efforts where he can, on keeping his small corner of American democracy running fairly, and hopes that others — especially young teen volunteers — might carry that ethic beyond the state’s borders.

“If they see this, how it’s done here, it will give them a better perspective and will better prepare them to think about these issues when they go elsewhere,” he said. “Maybe that will help.”



Uzick at work at the early-voting site at St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church. She is the everyday people making sure the voting process runs smoothly. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

On the third day of Maryland's eight days of early voting, Uzick sat at the long check-in table in a vast room at St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church in Wheaton.

Turnout had been slow on the rainy Saturday afternoon, but a steady trickle of people kept appearing in the doorway. Uzick was still thinking about one person in particular — an older man she had met days before at an outreach event. He told her that he had come to the United States decades before as a young migrant worker, and eventually became a citizen, and registered to vote but never did. He couldn’t read, he explained, and he couldn’t speak English well. Uzick told him where he could find her during early voting and promised to help him if he went there and asked for her.

So he did. Uzick and another volunteer read the ballot to him and explained how to use the ballot-marking device and scanner.

“After, I said, ‘You voted!’ And he said, ‘Yo voté!’ And then he made the sign of the cross over me and gave me a big hug,” she said, then laughed. “For a Jewish person, I get a lot of crosses.”

She took only a moment to recall this high point, and then it was back to work.

A few miles away, Humes surveyed the dozens-deep line of voters waiting to cast ballots at the Silver Spring Civic Building said he was pleased by the turnout. “I think, when this is over, the numbers will certainly be higher than they usually are,” he said.

It was quieter in Wheaton, but Uzick kept her eyes trained on the polling-site entryway, where a few more rain-dampened voters were just arriving.

“Hello! Thank you,” she said, emphatically, to each new face before her. “Thank you for coming out.”