The complete list of 2019 Pulitzer Prize winners.

JOURNALISM

Public service

Staff of the South Florida Sun Sentinel

Breaking-news reporting

Staff of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Investigative reporting

Matt Hamilton, Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle of the Los Angeles Times

Explanatory reporting

David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner of the New York Times

Local reporting

Staff of the Advocate (Baton Rouge, La.)

National reporting

Staff of the Wall Street Journal

International reporting

Maggie Michael, Maad al-Zikry and Nariman El-Mofty of the Associated Press, and the staff of Reuters, with notable contributions from Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo

Feature writing

Hannah Dreier of ProPublica

Commentary

Tony Messenger of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Criticism

Carlos Lozada of The Washington Post

Editorial writing

Brent Staples of the New York Times

Editorial cartooning

Darrin Bell, a freelance cartoonist

Breaking-news photography

Photography staff of Reuters

Feature photography

Lorenzo Tugnoli of The Washington Post

Special citation

Staff of the Capital Gazette

BOOKS, DRAMA AND MUSIC

Fiction

“The Overstory” by Richard Powers

Drama

“Fairview” by Jackie Sibblies Drury

History

“Frederick Douglass” by David W. Blight

Biography or autobiography

“The New Negro” by Jeffrey C. Stewart

Poetry

“Be With” by Forrest Gander

General nonfiction

“Amity and Prosperity” by Eliza Griswold

Music

“p r i s m” by Ellen Reid

Special citation

Aretha Franklin