The complete list of 2019 Pulitzer Prize winners.
JOURNALISM
Public service
Staff of the South Florida Sun Sentinel
Breaking-news reporting
Staff of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Investigative reporting
Matt Hamilton, Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle of the Los Angeles Times
Explanatory reporting
David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner of the New York Times
Local reporting
Staff of the Advocate (Baton Rouge, La.)
National reporting
Staff of the Wall Street Journal
International reporting
Maggie Michael, Maad al-Zikry and Nariman El-Mofty of the Associated Press, and the staff of Reuters, with notable contributions from Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo
Feature writing
Hannah Dreier of ProPublica
Commentary
Tony Messenger of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Criticism
Carlos Lozada of The Washington Post
Editorial writing
Brent Staples of the New York Times
Editorial cartooning
Darrin Bell, a freelance cartoonist
Breaking-news photography
Photography staff of Reuters
Feature photography
Lorenzo Tugnoli of The Washington Post
Special citation
Staff of the Capital Gazette
BOOKS, DRAMA AND MUSIC
Fiction
“The Overstory” by Richard Powers
Drama
“Fairview” by Jackie Sibblies Drury
History
“Frederick Douglass” by David W. Blight
Biography or autobiography
“The New Negro” by Jeffrey C. Stewart
Poetry
“Be With” by Forrest Gander
General nonfiction
“Amity and Prosperity” by Eliza Griswold
Music
“p r i s m” by Ellen Reid
Special citation
Aretha Franklin