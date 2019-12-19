I thought this fixed the problem, but during a disagreement on a completely separate subject, Amy brings up Jane again. This makes me believe Amy will be happy only if I stop being friends with Jane.

However, I refuse to do this because I believe it sets a precedent where she can demand I give up a great job, or time with my family or whatever. I just don't know what to do, and her behavior is making me think I shouldn't be with her. I have asked numerous friends and family for advice. Sadly, it was unanimous: Dump her. I think they don't like her, so I thought I would ask you.

— Going Nuts

Going Nuts: If you stop being friends with Jane, then Amy will be jealous of Kate. If you restructure your life to avoid in-person encounters with any women besides Amy, Amy will furtively check your phone records. If you and Amy are the lone inhabitants of a desert isle and she witnesses you throwing your phone into the sea, Amy will accuse you of having a second phone hidden somewhere.

Amy’s problem isn’t Jane, it’s Amy.

And your problem isn’t Amy, it’s you: for remaining with someone so insecure and for shopping around for an answer that gets you out of having to tell your volatile girlfriend you’re through.

Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend is a first-generation American, and his family is a huge part of his life. I discovered he has been keeping our six-month relationship a secret, going to great lengths to prevent his family from knowing about me. For example, he recently graduated from law school, a milestone event to which I was not invited. He justifies this by telling me his mother is an "aggressive, meddling Italian" who would interrogate him if she discovered he has a girlfriend.

I have made it clear I cannot be in a relationship with someone who allows a hidden agenda to restrict the activities we share. He insists I "don't understand Italian mothers" and her interrogation would be more onerous than I realize. Do I demand that he reveal our relationship to his parents or wait to see what he will choose on his own?

— The Secret Girlfriend

The Secret Girlfriend: If that’s really how all Italian mothers are, then I guess I don’t understand them, either.

But I hope I know the difference between a mature adult and an adolescent with a law degree; between cultural traits and mindless stereotypes; between reasons and excuses; between taking responsibility and shifting the blame; between a temporary nuisance and a persistent character flaw.

And between a bluff and statement of fact: It’s tough to make it “clear that I cannot be in a relationship” on these terms when you in fact remain in a relationship on these terms. Either mean it or don’t say it.

As for demand or wait, I vote (C): Hold out for a guy with a spine.

Dear Carolyn: When my boyfriend and I got together last spring, we each professed our commitment to stringlessness. When we graduated, we moved to different ends of the country with no intention of continuing our relationship.

A few months of emailing later, he left his new city and moved in with me. Now it's seven months later, and I think he's getting ready to leave. There's nothing keeping him here but me — he hasn't found a job yet, his name isn't on the lease and he's never made any promises or declarations of love.

I don't want to ask him if he's leaving, because I don't feel ready to hear the answer.

I'm usually fairly invulnerable, but the trappings of intimacy got me this time. How do I deal with this? I want to feel like I knew what I was getting into, we had a great time, it's fine. But I don't feel like that. I know that after he leaves, I'll be fine. I just don't know what to do in the meantime.

— Stressed in New England

Stressed in New England: When love gets rationalized down to “trappings of intimacy,” it’s time for a new rationale. Repeat after me: “I love you, and I don’t want you to leave.” An actual feeling has to be better than a treatise on one, even when it’s pain, even when it’s on the chin.

Write to Carolyn Hax at tellme@washpost.com. Get her column delivered to your inbox each morning at wapo.st/haxpost.

