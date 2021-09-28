Betts, who grew up in Suitland, Md., intended to become an engineer. But before he finished high school he was sentenced to nine years in prison for a carjacking he and a friend committed when he was 16. While serving time he encountered a book of poetry by Black writers that convinced him of the genre’s power. Since his release he’s published three collections of poetry and a memoir, graduated from Yale Law School and served on the Obama administration’s Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. He recently started a nonprofit to build prison libraries and deliver millions of books to incarcerated people.