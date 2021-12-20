Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Eastern. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Today you are sensitive to the wants and needs of parents, bosses, teachers and the police. This is because your antennas are fine-tuned. Difficulties with friends will melt into easy relations with authority figures.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Your idealism is aroused today, along with your appreciation of beauty. However, you might easily fall for the rhetoric of someone who is preaching from a soapbox. Therefore, trust your hunches.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Today you feel concerned about someone’s welfare, especially if they’re less fortunate. If so, you will use your wealth or the wealth of others to help them.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You are unusually sensitive when talking to others today, which will give you a clearer sense of what is going on in their mind. Trust your hunches more than your logic. A clash about money, friends and kids merges into happy times with others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
This is a poor day to do work that requires attention to detail. Instead, look for ways to help others, especially work colleagues. Difficulties with authority figures fade as others help you at home.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You will appreciate the arts today, which is why this is a productive day for creative projects and artists. You also will discover the joy of children and seeing the world through their eyes. Romance will sizzle.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Today the moon will move into your sign, which improves your good luck. It will also heighten your feelings. You will help a family member who needs it. Money squabbles dissolve into family peace.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Today you will spend time daydreaming and being lost in a world of fantasy. On the upside, your ability to visualize or imagine something is excellent. It’s a poor day to focus on anything that requires attention to detail.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
If shopping today, be careful about being extravagant, because you will be tempted to buy luxurious, fanciful items. Make sure you keep your receipts and the box, because you might change your mind in a day or two.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with dreamy Neptune, which makes you more sensitive and aware of the subtler aspects of the world around you. You want to do something to make things more beautiful.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Today your psychic abilities are finely tuned. (In fact, some of you are picking up acid rock through your mercury fillings.) Nevertheless, this is not a good day for performing any task that requires clarity and attention to precise details.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
You might admire a friend today. You also might want to help someone in need. Some of you will lend your efforts to a charitable organization in order to do this.