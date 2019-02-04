Pop music critic

One week ago, 21 Savage appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” to perform “A Lot,” a meditative mea culpa that tallies the rapper’s trials and transgressions. It’s the opening track of his chart-topping new album, and when 21 reached the third verse, he threw his gaze directly into the camera and recited some previously unheard lines.

“Been through some things, but I can’t imagine my kids stuck at the border,” he rapped. “Flint still need water/People was innocent, couldn’t get lawyers.”

This was rap music — America’s greatest contemporary pop-form — at its most empathetic and humane. 21 didn’t have to add those lyrics. But he couldn’t offer a full account of his pain without factoring in the suffering of others, either.

Then, on Sunday morning, 21 Savage was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in a “targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners.” According to ICE, the 26-year-old rapper, born Sha Yaa Abraham-Joseph, was a “United Kingdom national” who had entered the United States legally in 2005 at the age of 12 but whose visa expired in 2006. (Why this wasn’t an issue when the Atlanta rapper was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in 2014 is unclear.)

More facts about the arrest are sure to emerge, but for now, the optics remain appalling. Five days after 21 Savage spoke out against President Trump’s family separation policy on national television, ICE had him arrested — on Super Bowl Sunday, the most media-saturated day of the year, in Atlanta, the hip-hop capital of the world. Whether this was some impossible coincidence is beside the point. ICE had just made its most high-profile arrest — a young black celebrity up for two Grammys the following Sunday night — on a day when the entire nation was watching.

And pay attention to how the arrest was framed: “His whole public persona is false,” an ICE spokesperson reportedly told CNN. Really? How so? This man was brought to our country as a child, he grew up in American culture, and now he’s contributing to it. What’s false about that? Never mind his artistry, why frame his personhood as some kind of deception?

Fellow Georgia rapper, social justice activist and rising Netflix star Killer Mike was one of the first to speak up in support of 21 on Sunday evening, tweeting, “My sincere hope is to see this young man who has made a way for himself allowed to stay and continue to prosper and grow his legacy.”

Meantime, the citizens of rap-Twitter weren’t as lucid. Seemingly stunned by the strangeness of the breaking news, they reflexively launched into joke torrents, superimposing 21’s face onto images of Buckingham Palace guards and translating his lyrics into Cockney slang. Sadly, many of these memes were only a tad less cynical than similar jabs from far-right pundits.

And surely, the most hateful around us are rejoicing in all of that laughter. They know the score. The more instinctively we splash around in the world’s absurdity on social media, the more comfortable we become in our own disconnected inhumanity.

21 Savage is a celebrity, yes, but he was also a kid who grew up here. Now, he’s a man who has children here. If you think his potential deportation — by an increasingly unchecked law enforcement agency — is some kind of joke, rap music hasn’t taught you a lot.

If you think ICE isn’t making an example out of him, it hasn’t taught you anything at all.