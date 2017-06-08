

Artist Megan Geckler, at the headquarters of the Human Rights Campaign, checks out her piece titled "49" to commemorate the first anniversary of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

It began to take shape early this week beneath a heavy gray sky, a bright cone of pure white ribbon streaming from the top of the eight-story building to the ground-floor canopy below.

Passersby on the sidewalk below the Human Rights Campaign headquarters in Dupont Circle paused and stared, raising their iPhones to snap photos of the gleaming fabric strips fluttering in the breeze — 49 in all, one for every life lost in the June 12, 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

By Thursday afternoon, the artwork was complete, as 12 larger panels of fabric in the deconstructed colors of the rainbow flag were added in a larger semicircle, surrounding the white ones. Artist Megan Geckler’s installation — titled simply “49” — is meant to reflect the delicate juxtaposition this weekend has come to represent.



The layered cascade of ribbons that make up Megan Geckler’s "49" installation at the Human Rights Campaign offices at 17th Street and Rhode Island Avenue Northwest. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

On Saturday, Washington kicks off its 42nd annual Capital Pride festival, a vibrant and storied week-long celebration of the LGBTQ community. And Monday marks the first anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in American history — a horror that unfolded in a popular Florida gay bar that had been a cherished place of safety and acceptance for a marginalized community.

In the days after the shooting, the staff of the Human Rights Campaign — the nation’s largest civil rights organization advocating for LGBTQ equality — commemorated the victims by posting their large-scale portraits in the building’s floor-to-ceiling windows along 17th Street Northwest. It became a Pride Week vigil spot where visitors took photographs, wept and left red Post-It notes scrawled with lines of poetry, prayers and promises on a large whiteboard outside the building.

Love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love.

Porque amor queer es amor valiente

I refuse to be afraid.

This year, amid a political climate that feels particularly fraught for the LGBTQ community — President Trump was notably silent when Pride month began on June 1, breaking with President Barack Obama’s tradition of issuing a formal proclamation — the advocacy group resolved to do something bold. It contracted with Geckler, a Los Angeles-based artist known for her complex, large-scale installations composed of colorful strips of construction tape.

“I want this to be a beacon of strength and hope,” Geckler said. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

“We have Pride, and then we have the anniversary of this horrific event, so balancing those two concepts and those two aesthetics was the really big challenge,” Geckler said. “I want this to be a beacon of strength and hope.”

HRC President Chad Griffin came to check on the installation’s progress on Wednesday afternoon.

“Artists have always been at the forefront of our movement, and often they’ve been the leaders,” he told Geckler. “What I hope, in part, this will do — in addition to being a celebration and a memorial — is inspire other artists.”

The HRC headquarters will be open for visitors during Pride Week, with an exhibit on hate crimes, a rainbow-hued backdrop to pose for Instagram portraits, and stations where people can send “Love Trumps Hate” postcards to the president, petition their elected leaders or write handwritten messages that will be tied to a lattice panel on the grounds with brightly colored ribbon.

At a twilight ceremony Friday, the names of the Pulse victims will be read aloud: Brenda Lee Marquez-McCool, the cancer survivor who died shielding her son from a hailstorm of bullets on a crowded dance floor; Akyra Murray, the 18-year-old star student who became the youngest victim of the shooting; Christopher “Drew” Leinonen and his boyfriend Juan Guerrero, who shared “a pure, unconditional love,” as one of their friends said at Leinonen’s funeral. And so many others.

The vivid installation will transform into a more solemn memorial at dusk, Geckler explained — as darkness dims the bright rainbow panels, soft lights will illuminate the white strips, setting the piece aglow from within. On the eve of the week-long celebration, the crowds gathered outside will watch and remember in a moment of silence.