

Larry Sternbane and Sam Lee were married at the Reagan National Airport in October. (Billy Khuong)

For Larry Sternbane and Sam Lee, it was love at first flight. Well, not exactly a flight, but it did involve an airport.

Their relationship began online, where Sam, 33, a NASA contractor, caught Larry’s eye. The pair, who both live in the Washington area, started chatting in June 2014 and decided to meet in person. Sam happened to be flying home from a work conference in Indianapolis and Larry jumped at the chance to pick him up at one of his favorite places in Washington — Reagan National Airport.

Larry, 54, a former airline industry worker and now a patent examiner at the U.S. Patent Office, has been volunteering at the airport for 11 years.

“I love the constant flow of people,” he says.

“I thought Larry had a major airline pull,” Sam says, “when he arrived at the gate in a super blue airport vest.”

On the way to Sam’s home in Arlington, the pair stopped for Thai food, swapping travel stories and recounting the various cities they’d lived in.

“Sam is a good conversationalist,” Larry says. “Usually it’s the opposite when you meet someone online.”

Their relationship took off from there, as they saw each other a few times a week, and before long, they were exploring the city and traveling the world.



Sam Lee and Larry Sternbane. (Billy Khuong)

“I like that Sam is so adventurous,” Larry says. “He gets me to try stuff that I would never consider trying, especially when it comes to food. [This year] in Japan, he got me to try waygu beef, teppanyaki and sashimi.”

Not long after meeting, Larry introduced Sam to his friends at the Capital Pride Parade. Larry was Sam’s first serious boyfriend; he hadn’t yet come out to his family and friends.

“Exchanging vows with a man was not in my future,” he says. “But [Larry] changed all that.”

The pride parade also was a big step.

“This was my introduction to the gay world of D.C.,” says Sam, whose involvement in the community only flourished from then on. At Christmas that year, the couple attended CityCenterDC’s tree-lighting ceremony, and a lighthearted caroling performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus spurred Sam’s interest in trying out. Soon, he inherited 300 chorus friends and a calendar full of concerts, social events and philanthropic activities.

“People in the chorus are very kind and accepting,” he says. “We call ourselves a big family.”

Larry is no less busy. He lives in Southeast Washington, where he’s on the board of a housing association, and volunteers at the D.C. Central Kitchen. The separate activities have only improved their relationship.

“We keep our own interests to balance out our relationship,” Larry says. “We have our own separate groups of friends. It’s healthy not to overwhelm your partner.”

Despite their busy schedules, the couple still manages to travel. They’ve camped on the Outer Banks, cruised the Caribbean, roamed the streets of a wintry Montreal and experienced countless overbooked flights, “smoky” hotel rooms and overnight train trips.

It was only fitting that their marriage proposal took place while traveling — on Amtrak last May, en route from Atlanta to Washington. Larry conspired with the dining car manager to present the engagement ring with dessert. Unawares, and not hungry, Sam decided not to order anything. So the waiter unveiled the ring on an empty plate in a Tiffany bag as nearby diners cheered.

On Oct. 7, Sam and Larry woke before dawn to share a quiet breakfast and then headed to National Airport once again, where they would exchange vows in the historical lobby of Terminal A, the original airport building constructed in the 1940s under President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Sunlight spilled into the Art Deco-style room with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the main runway. John Schwanke, a retired U.S. Navy officer and a friend from the Gay Men’s Chorus, officiated the ceremony in front of 200 guests.



Larry Sternbane and Sam Lee exchanged vows in the historical lobby of Terminal A. (Billy Khuong)

“From the moment we met here in this airport, I have felt comfortable with you,” Larry said in his vows.

Larry “showed me that it’s okay to just be me and not who I was expected to be,” Sam followed. “In the last 3½ years, he’s made me realize what love is.”

At the reception, the “Mad Men” and airline theme added to the nostalgic feel of the day, as guests lunched on food from Freddie’s Beach Bar at tables festooned with gate numbers and airplane models. Friends from the airline industry donned pilot and flight attendant uniforms.

While honeymooning in Maui in November, the pair reflected on their love and their journey thus far.

“My biggest focus was that moment of saying our vows and getting married,” Sam said. “I’ve learned to go with my gut and do things that make me happy. If it feels good to be around someone, then go with it.”

[Are you getting married in the Washington region? Tell us why we should feature your nuptials here.]