In its 2000s prime, Abercrombie & Fitch was beloved (and in some corners, reviled) for its “all-American” aesthetic. The clothes were the sartorial equivalent of famous for being famous; wearing Abercrombie transformed a person into “Someone Who Wore Abercrombie.” Employees were instructed to be standoffish and aloof, to only speak to customers if spoken to first. Shirtless male models famously stood sentry at the stores’ doors during the holidays. The marketing was salacious: Bruce Weber black-and-white photography that featured some stars on the rise — a pre-Katniss Jennifer Lawrence, a pre-Captain America Chris Evans — but mostly anonymous blondes. All the women were thin, all the men were buff, and everybody was always touching each other. In 2006, Abercrombie was valued at $5 billion, doing nearly $2 billion in annual sales with over 800 stores around the world. It was the unofficial uniform of the preppy, the popular and the privileged.