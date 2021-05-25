Last week foreshadowed a continued thwacking-away at abortion rights in the United States. The Supreme Court announced it would hear arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson, a case that would prohibit abortion after 15 weeks and effectively decimate Roe v. Wade. A few days later, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a state law banning abortions at the first sign of a heartbeat — a ludicrous bill that would require many people to obtain abortions before they even know they are pregnant. (The medical community counts pregnancy from the first day of the previous menstrual cycle; by the time someone with an average cycle realizes her period is late and buys a First Response test, she’s already considered five or six weeks along.)