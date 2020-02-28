If you're not sure about your direction, get off the train

A college senior wrote to Carolyn in 2014 after being accepted to the perfect graduate school with a job waiting after graduation. The only problem: They now wanted to go a “very different route” and were worried about disappointing everyone around them by switching at the 11th hour.

AD

AD

Here’s what Carolyn said:

It might be time for a year or three off. As in, off a defined path — which can be anything from wage work in a resort area to the Peace Corps to interning for a pet cause or whatever your imagination and finances permit.

Some schools would rather have students defer enrollment and come back fully committed than enter right away only to burn out, so see if that’s possible. Visit your school’s career counseling office, too. Find room to breathe. You made it to adulthood without seriously challenging a child’s notion of who you are. I’m plainly biased, but I believe the decisions you make after you try on a few different kinds of lives are better than the ones you make from a linear path.

AD

In an unfulfilling job? Set a deadline and get to work.

One early-30s reader had created a life around a well-paying job but was still “SO bored and unmotivated.” They wrote to Carolyn in 2015 because they were thinking over a career change. Was it too late? What might happen if the reader ended up on the other side and still wasn’t happy?

AD

Here’s what Carolyn said:

Why don’t you give yourself a deadline — a year, say — to find more rewarding work, even if it’s just in a new department? In that year, you will:

●Save every penny you can. Dispatch bad debt (car), trim luxury expenses and stay local during your time off. Restructure your lifestyle both to recapture some of that money and to get accustomed to living on less, so that you’re ready if and when a career change comes with a pay cut.

AD

●Do your homework. Talk with a career expert (start by calling your school’s career office) to get new ideas, and think both macro — “What have I always enjoyed and been good at?” — and micro — “What changes can I make right now to improve my workday?” Sometimes small tweaks can make a big difference.

So can adjusting the ways you spend time outside of work. Not everyone has a passion-centered work life. Hardly. More often, people derive enough meaning from the life around their work that they’re fine with what they have to do to support it.

AD

I have my doubts, I should say in the interest of full disclosure, that passions can be found during a methodical search for them. Instead, I think it’s a matter of just making the best choices for you at any given opportunity, and being open to where these take you.

AD

Your family doesn't need to support your career choices . . .

A teacher left their career to care for a son who “needed a great deal of medical care” but hoped to return to it once he no longer needed constant attention. But over the years, their husband and parents became reliant on them as a primary caregiver. The reader asked Carolyn in 2016 for advice on changing their role given the family’s lack of support.



Here’s what Carolyn said:

You remind your husband that you never intended this arrangement to be permanent, and kindly tell him you’re applying to teach next fall — because you won’t stay in a role that doesn’t fit just because people have gotten comfortable with you in it.

AD

AD

You mentally tell everyone else with an opinion about your value to stuff that opinion someplace dark and remote.

And you notify yourself that you can in fact be professionally successful without your family’s support.

Support is a lovely thing to have — and to give, so don’t get me started on people who think they have a right to withhold it because they prefer to have you waiting on them instead of doing work that fulfills you. But support is not necessary.

The list of necessities for your professional success is short: You need to be qualified, apply, be hired and do your job well.

Good for you for giving your son what he needed, and congratulations on doing your full-time caretaking job so well that people embraced you in it completely. Resuming your old career won’t strand or displace anyone; you’re just taking that same unselfishness, warmth and competence where your heart says you need to go, as you’re entitled to do.

AD

AD

. . . Just make sure you understand how your choices will affect your family

With a baby on the way, a reader wanted to apply for law school, but his wife was worried about giving up a stable income for “loans and instability.” The reader asked Carolyn in 2012 whether “the beginning of fatherhood” really marks the end of making decisions based on what makes him happy.

Here’s what Carolyn said:

Did you read your own question? And see how whiny and self-centered it makes you sound?

No, the beginning of fatherhood doesn’t mark the end of your chance at happiness. It is the end, however, of your seeking happiness without regard for the way your choices affect your family.

AD

In fact, that whole me-me-me jig was up with “I do,” but apparently your wife either didn’t hold you to it or hasn’t been as reliant on your stability as she’s about to be. Maybe she assumed you’d “settle down”; her mistake, if true.

AD

So, a couple of suggestions for making unselfish but personally sound decisions.

1. Think more broadly about your restlessness. Since you’ve also become “obsessive,” there might be a diagnosable third party here, maybe an attention-deficit or obsessive compulsive disorder, or similar. Please get screened; chadd.org is a good place to get started. Also consider that your restlessness is as much an emotional habit as a professional one. When the going gets tough, the tough don’t look for immediate gratification. Not as catchy, but I like it better.

AD

2. Treat your wife as your teammate, not opponent. Brainstorm together about careers that offer stability and stimulation.

If you resent wife or kid for cramping your professional style, then you’re more likely to need an attorney than become one. You made these choices, and produced a dependent — so, you signed up to place your child’s needs above yours and your wife’s equal to yours.

AD

“Equal,” for what it’s worth, doesn’t mean she keeps your ambition in a jar. It means you find a way to scratch your career itch that isn’t just about you.

If you have a topic you’d like to see covered in a collection or any feedback, tell The Post.

Is this collection helpful? If you’re new, let us know in the comments. If you’re a longtime fan, tell us if there’s another column worth adding here.