Now, Moser and director of programming Sarah Harris — the fest’s interim co-directors in the absence of retiring director Michael Lumpkin — have adapted lessons learned during the pandemic year to an entirely new set of logistics as they prepare for the hybrid six-day festival, which runs through Sunday with the choice of streaming options and select limited-capacity screenings at the AFI Silver Theatre.
The biggest shift caused by the switch from in-theater to virtual screening is the size of the audience, Harris says. Screening availability went from a single time slot in a single D.C.-area theater to on-demand access whenever — and wherever — a viewer might want to watch.
“We were able to expand to the entire country,” Harris says. “Last year we had someone watching from every state, and we were able to bring AFI Docs into the homes of a lot of people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to have an opportunity to engage with the festival.”
This year’s lineup includes 77 films from 23 countries, including full-length features, shorts and multipart docuseries. Viewers can also watch prerecorded conversations with many of the filmmakers, in lieu of the traditional Q&A festival experience. The program opens with the world premiere of “Naomi Osaka,” a docuseries by Oscar nominee Garrett Bradley (“Time”) profiling the young tennis player as she competes while navigating struggles with fame and identity.
The film’s centerpiece screening, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” directed by Oscar winner Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom”), chronicles Bourdain’s life and career in detail. The screening is scheduled for Friday — what would have been the 65th birthday of the chef and storyteller, who died by suicide in 2018.
“It was kind of like the stars coming together for this event,” Harris says. “We were able to make this something special. It’s a great way to note the legacy he has left behind. I think that makes the conversation around the film extra special, which is what our festival always wants to do.”
Texas teenagers tie together the festival’s closing-night film, “Cusp,” which follows three girls in their small town over the course of a summer. The film’s co-directors, Isabel Bethencourt and Parker Hill, finished editing it this January in time for the Sundance Film Festival, where they won the Emerging Filmmaker Award.
Bethencourt says it felt weird to have a film — the first feature for both directors — hit the festival circuit online. Though it would ideally be shown in a theater, she says she’s thankful to have people watch “Cusp” any way they can, in person or online. According to Hill, there’s one moment, late in the film, that she’s especially looking forward to sharing with theater audiences — potentially cringing in tandem.
“There’s something about a theater where you surrender yourself to a collective experience, with no distractions for an amount of time,” Hill says. “Hopefully, people vow to do that anyway when they watch it at home.”
The festival’s return to the Silver Theatre is exciting, Harris says. She cites “Fathom,” which follows female scientists studying humpback whales in an effort to communicate with them, as made for the big screen. The film — capturing the ocean’s churning expanse and the scale of the whales with carefully considered sound design — will be one of the 22 films screened in person.
“If you go to the movies to know what it feels like to have this collective moment together with an audience, I think that with all of these films you’ll have that feeling,” she says. “There’s something about it that you’re going to get connected to, are open to, and you’re going to be drawn in.”
Despite the return of in-person screenings, some of the intangible benefits of a film festival aren’t available to the virtual audience: There’s no running into someone you know while waiting in line for a must-see screening, or chatting directly with filmmakers. The festival is instead trying to replicate those parts of the experience using digital tools.
“Virtual doesn’t have those socializing pieces and that interaction where people can actually connect and converse with one another and talk about films like you normally would do,” Moser says. “So we’re trying to find a remedy to that.”
To that end, virtual filmgoers can mingle in a virtual “ballroom” setting and hop around smaller video calls. Filmmakers will also be available online, at set times, to respond to live chat messages from viewers on the festival website.
Bethencourt says she’s excited to see film festivals like AFI Docs learn from having to adapt last year as they return to theaters to reach as many viewers as possible.
“It can keep that kind of broader access and reach more audiences,” she says, “but at the same time keep that kind of in-person magic alive.”