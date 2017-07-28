Pro-Trump media outlets and commentators don’t seem to be falling out of love with the president. But after one of the more tumultuous weeks in Washington, the leading lights of the Trump-boosting right aren’t entirely misty-eyed about the state of their romance, either.

President Trump got cover Friday morning from the likes of the Drudge Report, Breitbart News and Fox News on the Senate’s failure hours earlier to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. All three suggested the blame for the bill’s demise belonged to a handful of Republican holdouts, rather than Trump’s management and leadership on the issue.

But the president was on shakier ground earlier in the week as he publicly harassed Attorney General Jeff Sessions over Sessions’s recusal from the Department of Justice’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

On another issue there seemed to be broad agreement: Newly named White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is a loose cannon who threatens, possibly quite literally, the people who work in the White House.

The Drudge Report put the focus squarely on Sen. John McCain of Arizona and a handful of recalcitrant Republicans for the defeat early Friday of a Senate bill that would have partially repealed former president Barack Obama’s signature health-care law. Its lead link on Friday morning was to a Washington Post story, which had the headline, “The night John McCain killed the GOP’s health-care fight.”

Breitbart, the pro-Trump bible of the “alt-right,” also tacitly echoed the not-Trump’s-fault line. Its top story on Friday noted Trump’s “disappointment” over Republicans’ failure “to keep their promise to the American people,” without mentioning the Trump had made the same pledge during the campaign. Other headlines smoldered with anger at McCain and Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), who voted against the final repeal bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who led the Senate’s unsuccessful repeal effort, came in for his share of abuse, too.

Trump’s feud with Sessions earlier in the week was a bit more complicated. Sessions is a beloved figure among the president’s supporters, so Trump’s tweet-shaming of Sessions caused some cognitive dissonance within the conservative-media ecosystem.

Conservative commentators Anne Coulter and Rush Limbaugh stuck up for Sessions; on his radio program on Monday, Limbaugh said it was it was “a little bit discomforting, unseemly for Trump to go after such a loyal supporter this way.” Fox prime-time host Tucker Carlson — who has called Trump’s attacks on Sessions a “useless, self-destructive act” — even traveled to El Salvador with the attorney general on Thursday for a sympathetic interview.

Breitbart, meanwhile, was restrained in criticizing Trump over Sessions, but it did note in one story that his attacks were “likely to fuel concerns from his base who see Sessions at the best hope to fulfill Trump’s immigration policies.”

The site was positively rapturous about Trump’s surprise decision on Wednesday to ban transgender people from military service. Columnist James Delingpole wrote that it was “a step towards saving Western Civilization.”

Breitbart was blunt in its disdain for Scaramucci’s profanity-laced diatribe to the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza. The lead paragraph of its story Thursday night sarcastically noted that Scaramucci has tried to steal the spotlight from Trump before. “Move over President Donald Trump,” it read. “You are yesterday’s news.” It noted that the rant raised questions about whether the new White House communications chief “did not know how to smoothly go on and off the record . . . so that such inflammatory comments do not reflect badly on his boss.”

Breitbart seemed especially irked by Scarmucci’s vulgar comments about Stephen K. Bannon, the White House’s chief strategist and former chairman of Breitbart News, a fact not mentioned in its story.

Fox News even went so far as to suggest that Scaramucci might be speaking literally when he told the New Yorker that he wanted to “kill” leakers inside the West Wing. “What are you guys saying to the other staffers who may now have a lot of fear based on these comments,” host Martha MacCallum asked press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. She replied, “In terms of people’s safety, I certainly hate that somebody feels that way, but I’ve worked with an incredible team over the last six months.”

By week’s end, with the news agenda finally slowing down, conservative outlets seemed to be turning back to their usual targets.

The top story on FoxNews.com, for example, was about a request by a group of Republicans in Congress to the Department of Justice to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton and the Obama Administration during the 2016 presidential campaign.