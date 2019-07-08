

Mehrun Etebari is a former “Jeopardy!” champion and a regular at the Cafe Saint-Ex trivia night. On Tuesday June 25 he co-hosted the Jeopardy event at Cafe Saint-Ex in Washington, DC. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Will Dawson remembers what it was like after his three-game win streak on“Jeopardy!” in February. Strangers would beg for photos. They would recognize him at the doctor’s office, or at the National Geographic Museum, where he works. The company’s CEO even acknowledged him in the hallway one time.

Between host Alex Trebek’s cancer diagnosis (now in “near remission”) and super-contestant James Holzhauer’s virtuosic run (now over), “Jeopardy!” found its way back to the forefront of pop culture. But here in the capital city, the show has long been appointment television — and, for many, a goal.

When Dawson appeared on the show, he became part of a Washington club that is both exclusive and populous. In a city teeming with overachieving, overeducated, uber-competitive nerds, getting on “Jeopardy!” is both a mark of distinction and . . . kind of normal. During this season, the show’s 35th, 10 percent of the contestants have hailed from D.C., according to a producer — tied for first with New York City. In the past five seasons, more than 200 contestants from the D.C. area have competed on the show. The alumni ranks are thick enough that some of them communicate in private Facebook groups and gather for viewing parties.

“You can swing a dead cat in this town,” said Dawson, “and hit someone who auditioned for or competed on ‘Jeopardy!’”

You might hit David Tepper, a Falls Church, Va., lawyer in the DC Jeopardy People Facebook group whose familiarity with Portuguese and the 1989 miniseries “The Women of Brewster Place” propelled him to a three-game win streak in 2000. Or James Pethokoukis, a policy analyst who came from behind to win in 2002 by knowing the name of the man for whom the White House Press Briefing Room is named.

[How James Holzhauer’s astonishing ‘Jeopardy!’ run came to a dramatic end]

Years after their “Jeopardy!” appearances,local “Jeopardy!” veterans remain close-knit and competitive back home in the pub-trivia scene.

One hot spot is the basement of Cafe Saint-Ex, an aviation-themed bistro joint on 14th Street that hosts what is supposedly one of the tougher trivia nights in town. Expect anywhere from five to 10 “Jeopardy!” alums to regularly appear among the policy pushers, finance guys and software engineers filling the tables. The local talent dukes it out in teams with names like “The Washington Monu-gents” and “Mohamed Morsi Croak Like an Egyptian.”

On a recent Tuesday night, the alumni and crush of trivia enthusiasts turned out for a special occasion: Maggie Speak, a longtime “Jeopardy!” producer, who was in D.C. on an ambassadorial visit to one of the show’s most reliable sources of talent.



Participants at the Cafe Saint-Ex trivia night talk at their team tables. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

The downstairs bar is divey-cool with touches of erudition. Wooden Ducati motorcycle plaques and retro Italian posters adorn the landing by the staircase. Bricks walls bear chipped, pelagic-blue paint and a list European city names: Budapest, Krakow, Lviv, Bucharest, Odessa. Perched under an arch with an elevated view of the crowd stands Mehrun Etebari, the emcee, who won “Jeopardy!” five times back in 2007. Etebari, an energy analyst, arrived in Washington a year after he was on the show. But reruns were still airing, so he’d still get recognized — on the street, in the supermarket checkout line, even at the airport. His “Jeopardy!” run would often be the first thing out of a friend or co-worker’s mouth when they introduced Etebari to someone.

Washington fame is mostly reserved for political power players and cable-news regulars; former “Jeopardy!” contestants barely qualify for the D-list.

“You may want to be a celebrity,” says Pethokoukis, “but you’re not.”

“To many friends outside the trivia scene, I’m not their ‘Jeopardy!’ champ friend,” says Etebari, “I’m one of their ‘Jeopardy!’ champ friends, because they know two or three.”

Still, membership in the post-“Jeopardy!” fellowship is a feather in the cap for professionals working in a city where knowing things, even trivial things, is considered cool. Pethokoukis’s win is noted in his bio on the American Enterprise Institute’s website. Dawson’s LinkedIn photo is a portrait of him on the “Jeopardy!” set. Etebari’s online bio doesn’t mention his success on the show, but he says interviewers have brought it up in just about every job interview he’s had here. “It certainly gets you nerd street cred in this hyper-intellectual town of ours,” he says.

[Alex Trebek, thinking deep after 28 seasons of ‘Jeopardy!’]

After all, some people settle here because of who they know, says three-time “Jeopardy!” champion Ryan Alley, but many others come because of what they know. More than a quarter of the city’s residents possess an advanced degree, about twice the national rate. Downtown, there are a bunch of office buildings unofficially known as “think tanks.” For every dumbed-down political talking point recited on television there’s a file cabinet full of white papers written by professional smart people eager to have their expertise validated.

At Cafe Saint-Ex, the tables accumulated empty glasses and ink-stained answer cards. The trivia was hard — maybe even harder than a typical “Jeopardy!” game. At one point, Etebari asked the teams to identify what the following events have in common: the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, the formation of Australia, the establishment of NAFTA, and the adoption of the euro. (Give up? They all happened on January 1.)

During a lull in the fourth round, Jana Ramsey, a senior adviser for the State Department, looked around at the room.

“Too many nerds,” she said. A pause, then she raised her glass. “But, like, in a good way. God bless America.”