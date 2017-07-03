

The burned-out remains of an abandoned mobile home and house in Parksley, Va., some of the last targets of the Accomack arsonist. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Adapted from “American Fire: Love, Arson and Life in a Vanishing Land,” (Liveright/W.W. Norton, copyright 2017).

It was the fall of 2012, and Accomack County was burning down.

Three fires had been set on Nov. 12, followed by three more on Nov. 13, followed by fire after fire in what would become the greatest crime spree in the history of Virginia’s rural Eastern Shore.

Over the next five months, more than 80 structures burned — mostly abandoned homes or decrepit outbuildings, found in abundance across the economically struggling community. Neighbors turned their suspicions upon one another as evenings erupted in the wail of sirens. Vigilante groups clad themselves in camouflage to go stalk the culprit.

It would turn out later that many of them already knew the arsonist — and that a warped and troubled love story had ignited this crime spree.

But it would take months of investigation by an alphabet soup of law enforcement agencies — the FBI, the ATF, the VSP — that began with those first November blazes.

Discreetly, so as not to stir rumors or gossip, police began developing an initial list of suspects. Virginia State Police investigators Rob Barnes and Glenn Neal started with a few criteria: people who had previously set fires, people who had previously been in jail and released within the past year, and — the intersection of the Venn diagram — everyone who had done both.

[Read Monica Hesse’s original story from 2014: LOVE AND FIRE: How a troubled romance triggered an arson spree]

For a spare set of hands, they called in Bobby Bailey. Bailey was a division chief at the Virginia Fire Marshal Academy in Richmond. He was also the man who had taught and certified both Barnes and Neal as fire inspectors, in an intensive course that culminated with Bailey decorating a large trailer like an apartment — sofa, coffee table, Christmas tree, stuffed animal — then putting on a flame-retardant space suit and going inside to light the whole thing on fire. The students’ job was to figure out how and where the fire had begun; Bailey would video the whole thing with thermal-protected cameras to show them whether they’d gotten it right.

Bailey also taught classes on arson investigation at the local university, and co-authored papers with titles such as “The Use of Liquid Latex for Soot Removal from Fire Scenes and Attempted Fingerprint Development with Ninhydrin.” He was both boastful and dismissive of his academic accomplishments, his personality being less fusty arson professor and more Marlboro arson poet. He was short, muscular, with a wiry mustache and a low, deep drawl. He’d been both a cop and a firefighter, and because of those experiences he looked at fire scenes holistically.

For example, were there dead bodies in the room where the fire was?

“You walk into a scene and you find a person facedown, that’s normal,” he would explain to his students. “They’re trying to breathe. They’d be crawling on their hands and knees and eventually they’d pass out, and when they did they’d be on their stomachs.”

But if there was a body lying faceup, that would be suspicious. That would indicate that the person hadn’t died from smoke inhalation, but rather a heart attack, or foul play.

Essentially, his continued fascination with fire boiled down to this. Other kinds of crimes left evidence: fingerprints, stab wounds, footprints. They were, as police called them, “behavior-rich crime scenes.”



The Whispering Pines Motel in Tasley, Va., once had a high-rated restaurant but it had long been abandoned before it was set ablaze. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

An unoccupied home in Accomac, Va., that also burned down. “They could never run out of abandoned buildings here,” a neighbor noted. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Arson wasn’t. It washed all of the behavior and evidence away. It was ultimately unknowable. He believed fire was a living, breathing thing, and he said that to students: “Fire is a living, breathing thing. It pushes. It pulses.”

He was a little intense. But this was, people allowed, to be expected of someone who loved a job about fire as much as Bailey.

And now that he was on board with the Accomack fire investigations, Neal and Barnes had a spare set of eyes to conduct the inspections, and also to help with the other things they had decided were necessary to an investigation.

Bailey had arranged to bring an armful of motion-sensor wildlife cameras over the bridge with him from Richmond. One night he went out with Sheriff Todd Godwin and a deputy to put them up around the county. The trim, agile Godwin balanced on his deputy’s shoulders as they positioned the equipment high in trees, trained on houses they suspected would be targets.

If the house was across the street from an occupied dwelling, they might ask the dwelling’s owner for assistance.

“I want to put one of those cameras in your mailbox,” Bailey would ask. “But you can’t tell nobody, because we don’t know who the arsonist is.”

The resident would typically agree (“Oh, this is going to be cool — I’m CSI!”), promising secrecy and then promptly telling enough people that the story flew around the county: The police are putting surveillance equipment in your neighbor’s mailboxes.

Meanwhile, Neal had begun pursuing a different line of investigation. Aside from Bobby, he had another friend in Richmond. Kenneth Morris also worked for the Virginia State Police, and Neal asked if he would come out to the shore for a few days to have a look around. Thus kicked off a psychological exploration into the arsonist’s mind.

Approaching retirement, Morris was an experienced criminal profiler who had previously worked as an arson investigator. Neal knew and trusted him and wanted his opinion.

On this first visit, Morris and Neal drove around to each of the sites, just as Neal and Barnes had been doing for weeks, so that Morris could get a sense of the environment surrounding the fires. In between sites, they talked.

The thing that surprised Morris most, he told Neal, was that despite how many fires the arsonist had set, he actually didn’t seem to be very good at it.



Police would eventually arrest Charles R. Smith III, seen here on the stand during the trial of his girlfriend and accomplice Tonya Bundick in January 2014. (Vicki Cronis-Nohe/AP)

Tonya Bundick testifies during her own trial in Virginia Beach in 2014. The reasons for their crime spree would stun their community. (Jay Diem/The Daily Times via AP)

“If I’m an arsonist, I’m going to make sure that when I’m done, the houses are a black hole in the ground,” he explained. “But a lot of these aren’t.”

In one house, the arsonist had started the fire by lighting some materials that were on top of a table, which was far less efficient than if he’d lit something on the floor. The house was left singed and smoking, but not annihilated. Morris decided that the motive didn’t appear to be profit; if the arsonist was after insurance money, he’d want the structure to burn completely. It didn’t appear to be a religious or political extremist either.

“Looks to me like he’s motivated by vandalism,” Morris told Neal. “Like he has a vendetta against the county.”

Ultimately, three other profilers would be brought in to assist on the case. All four of these men labored under the burden of the profession’s elusive reputation — and a general public that often saw them as either useless frauds or all-knowing wizards. Beyond the mystique, the job actually called for more tedious work, and more research-based knowledge, than was generally understood.

They knew statistical trends of various types of criminals. They knew general behavioral patterns. They knew, for example, that it was common for arsonists to return to the scenes of their fires. With this knowledge, they could help detectives write reports to their superiors, requesting extra staffing and surveillance for those locations. It wasn’t romantic, but it was useful.

Morris was the only one who was familiar with the Eastern Shore. One of the other profilers, Ron Tunkel of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, had worked on the Olympic bombings in 1996. One of his strengths was working with the police on how to devise an effective media strategy. Tunkel knew there were two kinds of witnesses: those who had seen something and understood the significance of what they’d seen, and those who had seen something and didn’t even know it was important.

With as many fires as there had been, Tunkel figured there had to be people in the latter category. Perhaps someone had gone outside after dinner to dump the leftover cooking grease and spotted a person walking through a field. The key was to create a public message in a way that would jog memories without disclosing proprietary information or contaminating the pure recollections of potential witnesses.

Eventually, the profilers submitted psychological profiles of the arsonist to the Virginia State Police. Morris reiterated his belief that the arsonist’s primary motive was vandalism; he also suggested that the arsonist probably had an immature personality, and that it would be wise to look into people who had vendettas against the police or fire departments.

Tunkel’s report touched on the notion that people who committed arson were often people who felt powerless and were trying to regain authority in their own lives. He wrote, “The year 2012 was probably not a very good one in the life of the offender.”



Despite how many fires the arsonist had set — including this abandoned home in Parksley, Va. — he actually didn’t seem to be very good at it. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

A general synopsis of the profiles was provided to the media, and the Eastern Shore News published a front-page article titled “Police Describe Arsonist’s Profile.”

“We feel certain that the person or persons responsible for these fires is a resident of Accomack County,” a captain from the Chesapeake Field Office was quoted as saying. The article also warned readers that the arsonist “likely talks frequently about the fires” and may “show an unusual pattern of leaving home during the night.”

Privately, police had decided that the arsonist was probably not a teenager: someone so young would be noticed if he slipped out of the house at night. They were looking for someone who didn’t have to account for his whereabouts to a guardian.

Locals devoured the public information and reposted it on social networks, but it also made them scoff.

Of course the arsonist was probably talking frequently about the fires. They all were. It was the one thing everyone in the county was talking about.

And of course the arsonist was a resident of Accomack County. Who would bother to drive all the way to a remote area of the United States just to burn it down?