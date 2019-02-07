The National Symphony Orchestra and Gianandrea Noseda are offering some vivid playing these days. Is it enough?

Will nothing please this woman, you think. On Thursday, though, you might have asked the same about the audience — those, that is, who stayed away, leaving ranks of empty seats in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.

Last week, Daniil Trifonov brought in crowds and helped make the evening feel like a big event before it even started. After the concert was over, most people I heard from were buzzing about Noseda and the orchestra in the powerful Shostakovich Sixth Symphony. In short: Noseda and the orchestra are definitely enough to hold a big crowd. They’re just not enough to draw one.

It does a pianist no favors to have to follow Trifonov. Nicholas Angelich made his debut Thursday night in the Schumann concerto, and a very respectable debut it was. Angelich, an American, has an established international career but somehow has never come to the NSO, though he has appeared at the Kennedy Center, most recently as part of the Capuçon-Angelich Trio. Thoughtful, sensitive and slightly subdued, he gave a subtle and lovely performance, interacting more effectively with the orchestra, in many ways, than Trifonov had the week before. (The orchestra also sounded a lot better in this concerto than it did in last week’s Beethoven, from the sharp thrum of the opening chord.) The audience appreciated him greatly. But it wasn’t a barnstorming performance, or a very flashy concerto, and there was no encore.

The proceedings were possibly a little muted by the opening piece, Brahms’s Tragic Overture, which Noseda started energetically, but which went on past his or the composer’s ability to sustain interest in it — though it be heresy to say this about such a familiar piece — and suffered from some problems from the horns.

Where both of these works are canonical, the final piece was a bit of a curveball. The Faust Symphony is by a canonical composer, Franz Liszt, but isn’t often played; the NSO last did it in 1942. Like its literary model, Goethe’s epic poem, this symphony is ambitious and envisioned on a large scale, lasting for almost an hour. Unlike that model, it contains far fewer ideas, and lays them forth with bombastic emphasis.

Noseda, who has a commendable flair for the epic, brought out the work’s superficial majesties. He turned the figurative camera from panoramic tuttis — including interplay of winds and strings that presage Wagner, the composer’s son-in-law — to unexpected close-ups, particularly in the second, “Gretchen” movement: oboe singing out with ornaments from solo viola; a quartet of violins (all sounding, on Thursday, very fine). He also clarified the drama, the contrast between the heroic and complex themes of the first movement, “Faust;” the second movement, which sinks into a kind of Romeo-and-Juliet lush love music; and the off-kilter, slippery, antic final movement, “Mephistopheles.” (This movement is often performed with a men’s chorus and tenor soloist, but that was a revision Liszt added three years after the work’s 1854 premiere.)

If I got all that out of it, you think, I must have enjoyed it, and indeed I found the work moved quickly, in this performance, and was an interesting thing to have heard. Also, Noseda had the orchestra particularly on point. But the whole program didn’t have the immediacy or excitement of something necessary; it was an exercise in filling an evening with passably attractive music. I think this orchestra and conductor are capable of more, and I hope they find more programs to bear that out.

The program repeats Saturday night.