The upcoming Democratic debate, which will take place Nov. 20 in Georgia, is jointly sponsored by MSNBC and The Post. It will air live on MSNBC and on Radio One, and it will stream on MSNBC and washingtonpost.com.

Mitchell and Maddow are familiar TV-news figures. Mitchell has been a correspondent for NBC News since 1978, and she currently serves as chief foreign affairs reporter for NBC News. She also hosts a daytime program on MSNBC.

Maddow, the host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC, is the cable network’s most popular personality and a longtime critic of President Trump.

Both have moderated debates before. Mitchell co-moderated a Democratic candidates’ debate in 2016.

Maddow has moderated several debates, including the first Democratic debate in June and one in 2016. Her status as a liberal opinion host has raised questions about whether she should serve as a debate moderator, a role traditionally reserved for reporters.

Welker is a White House correspondent for NBC News. Parker has the same position at The Post.

The venue and format for the debate hasn’t yet been announced.

So far, eight candidates have met fundraising and polling criteria set by the Democratic National Committee to qualify for the next debate. Candidates are required to attract at least 3 percent in four state or national polls or 5 percent in two state polls. Candidates are also required to draw contributions from 165,000 unique donors, including 600 unique donors in 20 states.

According to The Post’s tracking, the eight candidates who appear to have qualified so far are former vice president Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala D. Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Andrew Yang.

NBC said former housing secretary Julián Castro, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke appear to have reached the donor requirement, but they have not met the polling minimums.

