In a city built on wacky ideas and raging ambition, though, Yang is billing himself as the candidate with the biggest ideas of all. As a presidential candidate, his big idea was to pay every American a “universal basic income,” or UBI, of $1,000 per month. The city can’t afford UBI, but he has pledged to give $2,000 to the poorest 500,000 New Yorkers and to set up a “People’s Bank” so they won’t lose a portion of their payouts to check-cashing businesses. Yang also wants to build a version of Manhattan’s popular High Line park in Queens, turn hotels into affordable housing and require NYPD officers to live in the five boroughs (51 percent of them don’t, according to 2020 data). He often says how dumb he thinks it is that the mayor doesn’t have control of the city’s buses and subway, which are the responsibility of the state-run Metropolitan Transit Authority.